Univar Inc (UNVR) Stake Increased by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Univar were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Univar by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Univar by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 284,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 39,896 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Univar by 2,334.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 37,866 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Univar during the 1st quarter worth about $10,946,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Univar by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNVR. ValuEngine cut Univar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of Univar opened at $27.16 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Univar Inc has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $31.95.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Univar had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Univar Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

