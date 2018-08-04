United Therapeutics (UTHR) Shares Down 5.1%

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) shares were down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $113.50 and last traded at $116.66. Approximately 603,824 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 387,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.91.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.86.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.28.
In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,240 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $366,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total transaction of $67,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 536.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 13,112.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
