United Therapeutics (UTHR) Shares Down 5.1%

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) shares were down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $113.50 and last traded at $116.66. Approximately 603,824 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 387,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.91.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.28.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.41. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,240 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $366,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total transaction of $67,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 536.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 13,112.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

