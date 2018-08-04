United Technologies Co. (UTX) Position Increased by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up about 2.6% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $28,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 261,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,941,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter worth $7,044,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter worth $515,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in United Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 96,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on UTX. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Shares of United Technologies opened at $133.89 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $109.10 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The firm has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In related news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 14,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $1,944,809.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,606.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 6,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $803,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,470 shares of company stock worth $4,571,162 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.