United Internet (UTDI) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Commerzbank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.48 ($71.15).

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €46.10 ($54.24) on Thursday. United Internet has a 52 week low of €37.80 ($44.47) and a 52 week high of €59.80 ($70.35).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

