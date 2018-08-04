United Internet (UTDI) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Commerzbank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.48 ($71.15).

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €46.10 ($54.24) on Thursday. United Internet has a 52 week low of €37.80 ($44.47) and a 52 week high of €59.80 ($70.35).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

