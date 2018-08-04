United Community Financial (UCFC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of United Community Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Community Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. United Community Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of United Community Financial traded down $0.07, hitting $10.40, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 123,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $27.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. United Community Financial had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.41%. research analysts predict that United Community Financial will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 26th. This is a positive change from United Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. United Community Financial’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In related news, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 6,371 shares of United Community Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $66,576.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,270.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 22,100 shares of United Community Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $245,752.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,978 shares in the company, valued at $333,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 569,441 shares of company stock worth $6,457,383 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCFC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 28,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,439 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 237,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 54,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,023 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

