United Bankshares (UBSI) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $37.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $38.80.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.65 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

