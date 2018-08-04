Unit (UNT) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Unit (NYSE:UNT) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Unit earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 48.7594736695578 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNT. ValuEngine raised shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Cowen set a $30.00 target price on shares of Unit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NYSE:UNT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,046. Unit has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Unit had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Unit will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties, principally located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

