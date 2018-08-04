Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (UNIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

Shares of Uniroyal Global Engineered Products opened at $1.40 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.02. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

In related news, CEO Howard R. Curd acquired 25,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $41,941.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

About Uniroyal Global Engineered Products

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics primarily used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications in North America and Europe. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

