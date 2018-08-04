Uniqure (QURE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on QURE. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Uniqure in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniqure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. HC Wainwright set a $42.00 target price on Uniqure and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.04. 257,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,703. Uniqure has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.05.

In other Uniqure news, insider Steven Zelenkofske sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $888,723.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922,270.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uniqure in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uniqure in the second quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Uniqure in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Uniqure in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniqure in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.