Unio Capital LLC Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Unio Capital LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,561,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496,990 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,289,000 after buying an additional 1,882,971 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,429,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,430,000 after buying an additional 1,504,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,678,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,271,000 after buying an additional 1,305,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,497,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,152,000 after buying an additional 996,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Cfra set a $129.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.71.

Shares of PepsiCo opened at $116.30 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a market capitalization of $160.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.