Unilever NV (UN) Position Boosted by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $38,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 779.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever opened at $57.24 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.85. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $61.62.

Unilever (NYSE:UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. analysts anticipate that Unilever NV will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4531 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 64.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

