UniCredit (UCG) PT Set at €24.30 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.30 ($28.59) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UCG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UniCredit presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €20.33 ($23.92).

UCG stock opened at €17.22 ($20.26) on Tuesday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

