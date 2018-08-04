UMB Bank N A MO Sells 537 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $112,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $117,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 13,364.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 121,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 120,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,457 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $852,388.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,112,841.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $904,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $129.70 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $113.76 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.62). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $144.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.13.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

