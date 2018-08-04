UMB Bank N A MO Has $1.45 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 122.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Paypal by 160.6% during the first quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the first quarter worth $128,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 40.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Paypal by 334.0% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Craig Hallum set a $93.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.45.

In other news, COO William J. Ready sold 38,878 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $3,429,817.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,215 shares in the company, valued at $10,517,147.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $2,137,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,044,546.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 166,510 shares of company stock valued at $14,083,194 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $85.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $57.58 and a 1 year high of $92.35.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.