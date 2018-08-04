UMB Bank N A MO Acquires Shares of 1,730 Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 103.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 247.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $2,170,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Lululemon Athletica opened at $126.08 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of -0.03. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $130.49.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.69 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

