Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.67 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.84.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical traded down $7.77, hitting $71.81, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 1,197,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,137. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $87.33. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.93.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.72) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $87,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $79,933.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,942. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,720,000 after buying an additional 498,740 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after buying an additional 176,425 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,199,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,162,000 after buying an additional 98,691 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 90,294 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,687,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.