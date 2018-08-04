UFP Technologies (UFPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 8.23%.

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $240.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.06. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $35.40.

In other UFP Technologies news, VP W David Smith sold 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $251,949.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,837 shares in the company, valued at $685,963.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UFPT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. The company offers medical devices and components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic paddings, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration products, high-temperature insulations, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products.

