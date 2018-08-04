UDR (UDR) & SBA Communications (SBAC) Head-To-Head Review

UDR (NYSE: UDR) and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get UDR alerts:

This table compares UDR and SBA Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR 18.47% 6.87% 2.48% SBA Communications 1.73% -1.26% 0.45%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for UDR and SBA Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR 0 10 5 0 2.33 SBA Communications 0 3 8 0 2.73

UDR currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.33%. SBA Communications has a consensus price target of $181.80, suggesting a potential upside of 14.71%. Given SBA Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SBA Communications is more favorable than UDR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UDR and SBA Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR $995.79 million 10.52 $121.55 million $1.87 20.93 SBA Communications $1.73 billion 10.57 $103.65 million N/A N/A

UDR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SBA Communications.

Volatility and Risk

UDR has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBA Communications has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. SBA Communications does not pay a dividend. UDR pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UDR has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of UDR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of SBA Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of UDR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of SBA Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About UDR

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of March 31, 2018, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 49,464 apartment homes including 1,953 homes under development or in its Developer Capital Program ? WCDJV. For over 46 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts. For more information please visit: www.sbasite.com.

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.