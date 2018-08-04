UBS Group AG Sells 25,327 Shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,327 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIN. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In related news, Director Gilbert T. Ray sold 17,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $1,356,181.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.19, for a total value of $30,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $632,880.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dine Brands Global opened at $74.77 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.26. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $82.62. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.05.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.19% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The business had revenue of $184.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 60.72%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.