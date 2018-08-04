UBS Group AG Decreases Position in Oceaneering International (OII)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 86.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 203,205 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OII. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,918,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,273,000 after purchasing an additional 977,422 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 76.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 831,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,407,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth about $6,257,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 53.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 562,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,411,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,177,000 after purchasing an additional 195,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oceaneering International opened at $26.28 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $27.66.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

