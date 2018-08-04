U.S. Energy (USEG) vs. Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Critical Survey

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ: USEG) and Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of U.S. Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares U.S. Energy and Gulfport Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $6.55 million 2.34 -$1.36 million N/A N/A Gulfport Energy $1.32 billion 1.50 $435.15 million $1.41 8.09

Gulfport Energy has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for U.S. Energy and Gulfport Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulfport Energy 2 3 14 0 2.63

Gulfport Energy has a consensus price target of $15.42, indicating a potential upside of 35.15%. Given Gulfport Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gulfport Energy is more favorable than U.S. Energy.

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Energy has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Energy and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -3.02% -2.75% -1.27% Gulfport Energy 30.30% 9.81% 5.14%

Summary

Gulfport Energy beats U.S. Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent. It has interests in oil and gas leases covering 4,744 net acres; and 13.89 net producing wells. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma. The company also holds an acreage position along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields, as well as an acreage position in the Alberta oil sands in Canada. In addition, it owns interests in the Niobrara Formation in Northwestern Colorado; the Bakken Formation in Western North Dakota and Eastern Montana; and the Phu Horm field in northeast Thailand. As of December 31, 2017, it had 5.4 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 8,912 thousands of barrels (MBbls) of oil, 3,208,380 MMcf of natural gas, and 39,519 MBbls of NGLs. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

