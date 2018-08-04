U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,108 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $100,000. Horan Capital Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $109,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $117,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 146.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

Shares of USB stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $3,046,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,764.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.