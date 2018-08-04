Tyson Foods (TSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 6th. Analysts expect Tyson Foods to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Tyson Foods has set its FY18 guidance at $6.55-6.70 EPS.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 6.97%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $57.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.56. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $84.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on Tyson Foods to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Group lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $87.00 target price on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.55.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,390,907.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,325,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,610 shares of company stock worth $2,727,593 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

