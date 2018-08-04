Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 441,183 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $20,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWO. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,815,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “$15.84” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $16.83.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.64 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 72.16% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th were given a $0.1584 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.78%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 30.29%.

In related news, insider William Roth sold 16,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $250,992.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 728,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,331,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad Farrell sold 9,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $154,971.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,925 shares of company stock worth $449,784 over the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

