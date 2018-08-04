Twitter Inc (TWTR) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 30,852 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 19.0% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,016,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,503,000 after purchasing an additional 162,520 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $909,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 62.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 739,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,731 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Twitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America set a $27.00 price target on Twitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $710.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.35 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, VP Matthew Derella sold 7,008 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $311,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $22,513,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,980,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,347,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,455,331 shares of company stock valued at $143,842,903. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

