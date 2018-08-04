Trupanion (TRUP) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Trupanion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trupanion from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.75. 791,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,363. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -567.86 and a beta of 0.66. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, CMO Margaret Tooth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,502 shares in the company, valued at $40,614.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $182,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,150 shares of company stock valued at $877,739. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Trupanion by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 214,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Trupanion by 3.2% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 145,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter worth $7,141,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter worth $4,527,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.