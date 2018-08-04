Trueblue (TBI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “TrueBlue, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, helping clients improve growth and performance by providing staffing, workforce management, and recruitment process outsourcing solutions. The company’s specialized workforce solutions meet clients’ needs for a reliable, efficient workforce in a wide variety of industries. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TBI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Trueblue in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of Trueblue traded up $0.20, reaching $27.35, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat . 191,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,095. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.88. Trueblue has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $614.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.43 million. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Trueblue will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trueblue during the first quarter worth approximately $9,832,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trueblue by 28.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 798,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after buying an additional 175,325 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trueblue during the first quarter worth approximately $4,224,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Trueblue during the first quarter worth approximately $3,614,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trueblue by 21.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 598,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,138,000 after buying an additional 103,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

