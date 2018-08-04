Troy Asset Management Ltd Purchases 2,652 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,186,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 9.1% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $176,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 394,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,006,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,965,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International opened at $86.84 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $132.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $119.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 76.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd were issued a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 100,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $8,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 660,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,173,714.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Li purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.30 per share, for a total transaction of $3,252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,359.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

