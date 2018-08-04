Trivago (TRVG) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.10

Press coverage about Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Trivago earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.7519713999291 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Trivago in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Trivago from $7.30 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Trivago from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Trivago traded up $0.14, hitting $4.24, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 418,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,862. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.67 and a beta of 1.05. Trivago has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.68 million. Trivago had a negative return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. Trivago’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Trivago will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

