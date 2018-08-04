Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

TBK has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Triumph Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Triumph Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Shares of TBK traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.25. 4,469,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $58.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.86 million. analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Rafferty acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $29,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Todd Sparks acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,048.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,850 shares of company stock worth $188,760 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,008.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 84,762 shares during the last quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $881,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. 50.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

