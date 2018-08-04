Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,725,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 807% from the previous session’s volume of 190,208 shares.The stock last traded at $41.40 and had previously closed at $38.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $58.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.86 million. equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Rafferty acquired 750 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $29,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Todd Sparks acquired 3,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,048.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,850 shares of company stock valued at $188,760. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,978,000 after purchasing an additional 495,552 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,219,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 700,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 444,844 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,113,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 143,842 shares during the last quarter. 50.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

