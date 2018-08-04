Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK) Position Reduced by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 30.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 143,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after purchasing an additional 132,407 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1,008.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 84,762 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Finally, Timpani Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. 50.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Rafferty acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,850 shares of company stock valued at $188,760. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $58.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.86 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 17.55%. equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

