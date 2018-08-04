Triton International (TRTN) Announces Earnings Results

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Triton International had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $329.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Triton International opened at $36.59 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Triton International has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.94.

Get Triton International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Triton International in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.