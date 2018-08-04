Triple-S Management (GTS) Trading Down 26.9%

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS)’s share price dropped 26.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $26.16. Approximately 1,110,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 650% from the average daily volume of 148,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

GTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Triple-S Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Triple-S Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

The company has a market cap of $833.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Triple-S Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triple-S Management during the first quarter worth $118,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Triple-S Management by 112.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Triple-S Management during the first quarter worth $265,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Triple-S Management by 2,450.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 278,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 267,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triple-S Management during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.

