Triple-S Management (GTS) Trading Down 26.9%

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS)’s share price dropped 26.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $26.16. Approximately 1,110,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 650% from the average daily volume of 148,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.
GTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Triple-S Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Triple-S Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.
The company has a market cap of $833.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triple-S Management during the first quarter worth $118,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Triple-S Management by 112.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Triple-S Management during the first quarter worth $265,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Triple-S Management by 2,450.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 278,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 267,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triple-S Management during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Triple-S Management
Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.
