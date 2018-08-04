Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.06.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock traded up $2.09, reaching $53.27, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 4,279,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,910. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $62.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The travel company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 5,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $300,803.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Noel Bertram Watson sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $35,002.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,906.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,932 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 14.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,943 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 2.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,118 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 2.8% in the first quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 52,238 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 20.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

