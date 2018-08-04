Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP) Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,815 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,235 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,943 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 52,238 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,881 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays raised Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $53.27 on Friday. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $62.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.98, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The travel company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dipchand Nishar sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $199,748.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $477,377.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,768 shares of company stock worth $1,012,932. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

