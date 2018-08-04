Trinseo (TSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Trinseo had a return on equity of 59.08% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Trinseo updated its Q3 guidance to $2.00-2.19 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $9.15-9.52 EPS.

Trinseo stock opened at $74.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.24. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $85.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on TSE shares. ValuEngine cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Trinseo from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

In other Trinseo news, insider David Phillip Stasse sold 6,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $507,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments.

