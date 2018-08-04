TriNet Group Inc (TNET) Holdings Lifted by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNET. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

In other news, SVP Brady Mickelsen sold 5,002 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $261,954.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,974.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $45,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,547.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,200,581. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET opened at $54.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TriNet Group Inc has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $60.15.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.41 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 74.08% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

