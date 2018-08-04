Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 1,546 Shares of Chubb Ltd (CB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 1.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $18,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,443.8% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 206,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,242,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.91.

Chubb opened at $138.81 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $123.96 and a one year high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 11.53%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $120,391.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,812.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 135 shares of company stock worth $19,612 and have sold 1,048 shares worth $138,338. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.