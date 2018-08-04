Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $7.43 Million Position in HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,749 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of HCP worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HCP by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,885,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,182,000 after acquiring an additional 294,020 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCP by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,641,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,537 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HCP in the 1st quarter worth $176,082,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HCP by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,421,000 after acquiring an additional 192,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in HCP by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,481,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get HCP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of HCP in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HCP from $28.00 to $23.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HCP in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of HCP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

Shares of HCP opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. HCP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $30.59.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.94 million. HCP had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. research analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. HCP’s payout ratio is 75.90%.

In related news, Director R Kent Griffin, Jr. bought 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $502,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,685. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

HCP Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.