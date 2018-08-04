TrickyCoin One Day Volume Reaches $0.00 (TRICK)

TrickyCoin (CURRENCY:TRICK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, TrickyCoin has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrickyCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. TrickyCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of TrickyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00066036 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011112 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000363 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001848 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000750 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000212 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TrickyCoin Coin Profile

TRICK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. TrickyCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrickyCoin

Buying and Selling TrickyCoin

TrickyCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrickyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrickyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrickyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

