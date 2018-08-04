Travelport Worldwide (TVPT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Imperial Capital

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) had its price objective raised by Imperial Capital from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

“We Expect TVPT to Generate Strong FCF Market, as Well as Robust Growth for eNett Figure 1. Prices as of 8/2/18 Thomson Reuters, Company data, and Imperial Capital, LLC. Worldwide Ltd. (TVPT) generated revenues of $2.4bn, EBITDA of $576mn, and EPS of $1.38 during the latest 12 months (LTM) ended 6/30/18. As of 6/30/18, TVPT had $184mn in cash and cash equivalents and approximately $2.4bn of long-term debt. View We are maintaining our Outperform rating on TVPT shares, while raising our one-year price target to $25 from $22 including $3 per share for eNett. Our price target is about 25% above the recent share price.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Travelport Worldwide alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelport Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Travelport Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelport Worldwide from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Travelport Worldwide from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of Travelport Worldwide traded down $1.66, reaching $18.34, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 5,129,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -17.08, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.26. Travelport Worldwide has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Travelport Worldwide had a net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The firm had revenue of $662.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Travelport Worldwide will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Travelport Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

In other news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 20,000 shares of Travelport Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,108.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide during the first quarter worth $101,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide during the first quarter worth $139,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide during the first quarter worth $159,000. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide during the first quarter worth $171,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travelport Worldwide

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Travelport Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelport Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.