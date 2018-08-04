TravelCenters of America (TA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 0.46%. TravelCenters of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect TravelCenters of America to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $177.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.85. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TA shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on shares of TravelCenters of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TravelCenters of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and convenience stores in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants (QSR), and various customer amenities.

