TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (TLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) to announce sales of $57.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransMontaigne Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.66 million. TransMontaigne Partners reported sales of $45.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TransMontaigne Partners will report full year sales of $229.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.94 million to $231.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $238.61 million per share, with estimates ranging from $238.40 million to $238.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TransMontaigne Partners.

TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.06 million. TransMontaigne Partners had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 12.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised TransMontaigne Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TransMontaigne Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMontaigne Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on TransMontaigne Partners from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

NYSE:TLP opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $646.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. TransMontaigne Partners has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.795 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. This is an increase from TransMontaigne Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. TransMontaigne Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in TransMontaigne Partners by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in TransMontaigne Partners by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in TransMontaigne Partners by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in TransMontaigne Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 206,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransMontaigne Partners by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

About TransMontaigne Partners

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. provides integrated terminaling, storage, transportation, and related services. The company operates through Gulf Coast terminals, Midwest terminals and pipeline system, Brownsville terminals, River terminals, Southeast terminals, and West Coast terminals segments. It offers its services for companies engaged in the trading, distribution, and marketing of light and heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products.

