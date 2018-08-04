Translate Bio Inc’s Quiet Period To End on August 7th (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio’s (NASDAQ:TBIO) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, August 7th. Translate Bio had issued 9,350,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 28th. The total size of the offering was $121,550,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on TBIO. Leerink Swann began coverage on Translate Bio in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Translate Bio in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Translate Bio in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Translate Bio opened at $11.01 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

In other news, major shareholder Mrl Ventures Fund Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brian M. Jr. Gallagher acquired 269,230 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Translate Bio stock. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,437,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,836,000. Translate Bio accounts for 22.8% of Omega Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Omega Fund Management LLC owned about 5.44% of Translate Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

