Traders Sell Shares of Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) on Strength on Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) on strength during trading hours on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. $37.33 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $64.77 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $27.44 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Zimmer Biomet had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Zimmer Biomet traded up $1.51 for the day and closed at $125.91Specifically, VP Tony W. Collins sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $349,389.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess sold 8,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $995,791.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,033.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 21.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $111,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5,200.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8,836.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 127,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 126,456 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

