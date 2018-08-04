Traders Sell Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) on Strength (NXPI)

Investors sold shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) on strength during trading on Thursday. $76.97 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $144.08 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $67.11 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, NXP Semiconductors had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. NXP Semiconductors traded up $0.20 for the day and closed at $95.60

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Drexel Hamilton upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $127.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.

The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.55). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $650,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,859 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $7,225,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 71.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,508,068 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $878,444,000 after buying an additional 3,135,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 222,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

