Traders Sell iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) on Strength (TLT)

Investors sold shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $52.01 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $88.07 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $36.06 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded up $0.17 for the day and closed at $118.63

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a $0.2668 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,790,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,613,000 after purchasing an additional 192,832 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,709,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,410,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Windhaven Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Windhaven Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,234,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,446,000 after purchasing an additional 82,987 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,076,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,234,000 after purchasing an additional 275,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,990,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.