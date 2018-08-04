Traders Buy Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $16.15 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1.52 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $14.63 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF had the 33rd highest net in-flow for the day. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF traded down ($0.19) for the day and closed at $21.41

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 55,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 216.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period.

