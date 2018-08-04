TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.66. TPG Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.63 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.60% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous special dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 7.9%. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. CNO Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. now owns 589,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 369,305 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 13,938.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 262,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 400,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

